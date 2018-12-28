Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to take responsibility for improving their performances

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put the onus on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to improve their performances on the pitch.

The Norwegian has been credited with an upturn in midfielder Paul Pogba’s form following his impressive showing against Cardiff City and two goals in the Boxing Day win over Huddersfield Town in Solskjaer’s first two games in charge.

But the interim boss played down his involvement in the World Cup winner’s resurgence. He said Pogba was responsible for his own displays and called upon the club’s other misfiring stars, Lukaku and Sanchez, to follow in his footsteps.

He said he had given the players some guidance on expressing themselves and enjoying themselves while playing for United, but suggested it was up to the players to take responsibility for the quality of their performances.

Speaking at his press conference this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth, Solskjaer said: “I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch; Paul has done it.

“I’m here to keep them on the path and it’s up to them when they get a chance – that’s the name of the game as a footballer.

“I gave some guidelines of course on expression, freedom of expression but that’s how I’ve always been as a manager – just enjoy playing for this club. That’s the best time of your life, but it’s not a bad time to be manager for a while.”