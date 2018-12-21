Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man Utd team news ahead of Cardiff game

Newly appointed Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his team news ahead of his first game in charge.

The 45-year-old Norwegian was announced as Jose Mourinho’s replacement on Wednesday, reported for work yesterday and gave his first press conference today.

He gave reporters his team news for this weekend’s game against his former club Cardiff City.

Solskjaer acknowledged that Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who were on Mourinho’s coaching staff and are now working with him, would have a big say in team selection.

He confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku has not trained this week and that Alexis Sanchez remains unavailable for the clash with the Bluebirds.

Solksjaer said: “Romelu has had a couple of days off, so I’ve not seen him yet. That was decided before [I arrived], so that’s fine.

“I’ve not seen Alexis, because he’s on his way back as well.”

Defender Chris Smalling pulled out of the Liverpool game in the warm-up having originally been named in the starting XI, while Luke Shaw and Phil Jones have also been sidelined recently.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial all returned from injury for the defeat at Anfield in what proved to be Mourinho’s final game in charge.