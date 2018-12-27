Paul Pogba shares gif of his dancing celebration vs Huddersfield

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is cutting a rejuventated figure after just two games without Jose Mourinho.

The club’s record signings scored two goals against Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second game in charge.

As if to signal the change in mood at Old Trafford, Pogba took to social media to share a gif of him dancing in celebration in front of the United faithful.

He used the accompanying tweet to wish “Happy Holidays” in French.