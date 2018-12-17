Photo: Liverpool stars in New York (sort of) after beating Man Utd

Liverpool’s players celebrated a 3-1 win over Manchester United with their Christmas party yesterday evening.

Defender Dejan Lovren and forward Mo Salah posed for a photo during the festivities. The Croatia international posted the image of the pair in front of a performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty and joked that they had jetted off to New York after the game.

Writing on Instagram this morning, he said: “Lovely Christmas party yesterday night in New York!”

The annual Christmas party was due to be held at Anfield immediately after Sunday’s game.