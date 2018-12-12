Photo: Man Utd players travel to Valencia

Manchester United’s players travelled to Spain yesterday ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game against Valencia at the Mestalla.

With the Red Devils having already secured qualification for the knockout rounds with a game to spare following their 1-0 win over Young Boys in their previous match in the competition, it was probably a fairly relaxed flight.

Defender Eric Bailly shared a photo from aboard the plane, which showed him alongside Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira.