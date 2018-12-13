Photo: Paulo Gazzaniga shows off new look after team-mate shaves his head for

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was sporting a new shaven-headed look in training at Hotspur Way today.

The Argentina international had his hair cropped by compatriot Erik Lamela, who revealed that it was the result of a lost bet.

Gazzaniga’s failed wager appears to have been on Boca Juniors winning the Copa Libertadores. Lamela’s former club River Plate beat their local rivals in Madrid last weekend.

It looks like Gazzaniga mights have had somebody else tidy up the shave since. If not, Lamela might have a career in barbering ahead of him.