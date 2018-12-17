Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson’s face during Liverpool game

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has shared a screenshot of his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s face in the closing stages of yesterday’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Fergie appears to be grimacing as he watches the 3-1 loss play out alongside former United chief executive David Gill.

In a tweet sharing the image, Ferdinand wrote: “A penny for their thoughts.”

Ferguson famously made its his mission to knock Liverpool off their perch after taking charge of United.

But Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table and could move to within one of United’s 20 league titles if they finish the season as champions.