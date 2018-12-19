Photo: Virgil van Dijk poses with PFA Player of the Month award

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has posted a photo showing him posing with the PFA Player of the Month award for November.

The Netherlands international won the players’ union’s monthly award for his strong defensive displays last month.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Happy to win the PFA Player of the month for November 💯🔥 Thanks to all of the fans who voted and of course to all of my teammates!”

Van Dijk, aged 27, made three Premier League appearances for the Reds in November. He helped Jurgen Klopp’s side keep clean sheets in the victories over Fulham and Watford, and also played in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

The centre-back saw off competition from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy and Manchester City trio Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva to win the award.