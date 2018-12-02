Photos: Arsenal players’ dressing room celebrations after being Spurs

This was the scene inside the home dressing room at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal’s north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier today.

The Gunners recorded a 4-2 victory against their fiercest rivals this afternoon.

Two goals from Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira secured all the points for Unai Emery’s side.

After the final whistle, the players posed for celebratory team photos, which you can see below.



