Photos: Man Utd players visit hospitals in first public appearances since Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Manchester United have unintentionally sent their players on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster over the past couple of days.

After the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho yesterday, today the Red Devils’ first-team stars were dispatched to hospitals around Manchester to visit sick children.

United players, including Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Jesse Lingard went to see patients at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Francis House and The Christie today.

It’s probably not fair to read too much into the photos given the circumstances of spreading festive cheer, but there are some big grins on display.

You can see a selection of photos from the visits below.