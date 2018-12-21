Photos: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man Utd’s training pitch
Manchester United have published photos of their new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the training pitch at Carrington.
The Norwegian coach posed for a photo with members of his backroom staff, including Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant Mike Phelan, long-serving United midfielder Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who – like Carrick – was on Jose Mourinho’s coaching team.
United said that spirits were high among their new-look staff – and that certainly looks to be the case from the photos.
