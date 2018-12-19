Photos: Spurs training ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players were in action at their Hotspur Way training base yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs will be aiming to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League clash earlier this month.

Several members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad took to social media to share photos from Tuesday’s session and look ahead to this evening’s derby game.

Here’s what they had to say.