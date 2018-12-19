Photos: Spurs training ahead of Arsenal game
Tottenham Hotspur’s players were in action at their Hotspur Way training base yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with north London rivals Arsenal.
Spurs will be aiming to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League clash earlier this month.
Several members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad took to social media to share photos from Tuesday’s session and look ahead to this evening’s derby game.
Here’s what they had to say.
High spirits at Hotspur Way ahead of tomorrow's #NorthLondonDerby 😄#COYS pic.twitter.com/ktQJJnISI7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2018
Welcome back, @daosanchez26 👊#COYS pic.twitter.com/VTaeIsSTRA
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2018
🇦🇷 @JuanMFoyth returns 👍#COYS pic.twitter.com/A6JqJfGzwY
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2018
Next up… Tottenham vs Arsenal 💪🏼 #NorthLondonDerby #COYS @Carabao_Cup pic.twitter.com/9tuOxO3oax
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 18, 2018
Preparing the North London Derby ⚽️👍🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/qE0D1iWZbA
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) December 18, 2018
De vuelta con una sonrisa 😃🙌🏿
Back with a smile 😃 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/fU8iS6Tqzr
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) December 18, 2018
👊⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/GueU1eOIUM
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 18, 2018
Ready for tomorrow with @LucasMoura7 🇫🇷🇧🇷 #COYS #MS17 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/2rpIbDCnA6
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 18, 2018