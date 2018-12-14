Preview and Team News: Liverpool vs Man Utd

Premier League leaders Liverpool host fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the pick of this weekend’s Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to the top of the league table following Manchester City’s first defeat of the season at Chelsea last weekend. With City in action on Saturday, the Reds will know exactly what they need to do to stay top going into Sunday afternoon’s game.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for this game after picking up a knock in the win over Napoli in midweek. Joel Matip is out for six weeks with a broken collar bone, while Joe Gomez (fractured ankle) remains sidelined.

But young striker Dom Solanke is expected to have shaken off his groin strain, while manager Jurgen Klopp said midfielder James Milner was only suffering with cramp during the Napoli match.

Long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) is still out.

Man Utd team news

United have a raft of injury problems doing into this game Anthony Martial (hamstring), Chris Smalling (foot), Luke Shaw (knock), Diogo Dalot (knock), Matteo Darmian (knock), Scott McTominay (knock) and Marcos Rojo (knock) are all doubts for this game.

Alexis Sanchez (hamstring) and Victor Lindelof (hamstring) are definitely out.

Manager Jose Mourinho indicated in the wake of the midweek defeat to Valencia that Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young – all substitutes at the Mestalla – will start this game. The rest of his plans will be heavily dependent on which of his injury players declare themselves available.

Liverpool form

Liverpool are now the Premier League’s only unbeaten team. They have won 13 and drawn three of their 16 games so far this season. The three draws have come against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City – the other teams in the top four – and United are not currently operating at that level.

Man Utd form

United’s loss to Valencia was yet another defeat this season. In the league they have lost four of their 16 matches, drawing five and winning the other seven. They are currently sitting sixth in the table.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd?

Liverpool vs Manchester United kicks off at Anfield at 4pm on Sunday afternoon. If you’re not fortunate enough to have a ticket, you can watch the game on television on Sky Sports Premier League. And of course the match will also be live streamed on Ronaldo7 and other streaming sites.

Liverpool vs Man Utd betting

Liverpool are the home side but, even allowing for that, they are big favourites with the bookies. You can get odds of 4/7 on Klopp’s side winning, with United at 5/1 and the draw at 7/2.