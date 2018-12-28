Spurs extend Toby Alderweireld’s contract, £25m transfer now possible

Tottenham Hotspur have triggered an option to extend defender Toby Alderweireld’s contract by a year – but the move also means he can leave the club for £25m at the end of the season.

The Belgium international’s deal was due to expire in June 2019, which would have allowed him to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1 onwards.

He can no longer do so, but the extension clause also makes provision for Alderweireld to leave Spurs for just £25m in the summer 2019 transfer window.

That will make the 29-year-old, who turns 30 in March, perhaps the best value top level centre-back in the world next summer.

He was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils and other high profile suitors are now well placed to land the former Ajax trainee ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Alderweireld joined Tottenham from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

He is closing in on 150 appearances for the north Londoners, including 17 Premier League games so far this season.