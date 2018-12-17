Spurs face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last-16

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16.

The clubs have played each other four times previously: home and away in a Europa League tie in March 2016 and in last season’s Champions League group stage.

Borussia won both Europa League encounters, but Spurs won home and away last season.

The club’s England contingent, including Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Eric Dier, will go up against national team colleague Jadon Sancho.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side qualified for the knockout rounds as runners-up in their group behind Barcelona.

A 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in their final group game last week was enough to see Spurs through at the expense of Italian side Inter Milan.

Champions League last-16 draw in full

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Man Utd v PSG

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich