Spurs star celebrates River Plate’s Copa Libertadores victory
River Plate lifted the Copa Libertadores after beating fierce rivals Boca Juniors in the rearranged second leg of the final in Madrid last night.
Among the Europe-based expats taking a keen interest in the game was Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela.
Lamela came through the ranks at River and played for the first-team between 2009 and 2011 – making 36 appearances – before his transfer to Roma.
He was cheering his former club on and celebrating their victory on social media last night.
Goooooooooooooooooooooooollllllllllllll lpm !!!!
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 9, 2018
Gracias por pedirlas todas @juanferquinte10 te merecías hacer ese golazo 👏🙌🎩🎩🎩 Vamos RIVER !!! ⚪️🔴⚪️
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 9, 2018