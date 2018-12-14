Trent Alexander-Arnold being monitored daily ahead of Man Utd game

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is an injury doubt for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

The England international is being monitored daily to see whether he will be fit to face the Red Devils. He picked up a knock in the midweek Champions League victory over Napoli at Anfield and his participation this weekend hangs in the balance.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Trent, we have to see. For him, it is day by day how we judge it.

“It’s not cool but as long as we still have enough players, it is our job to always find a solution for it – and we will have a solution for the weekend, but of course it is not perfect.”

Fellow right-back Nathaniel Clyne is set to return from injury, and could be needed if Alexander-Arnold is deemed to be unavailable for the United game.

With Joe Gomez sidelined with a fractured ankle, Klopp is short of right-backs at the moment.

Klopp confirmed at his press conference that Clyne, aged 27, is ready to play but said he did not know whether he would be able to last the full 90 minutes.

Table-toppers Liverpool are defending the Premier League’s last remaining unbeaten record when their face their fierce rivals this weekend.