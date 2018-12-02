Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate beating Spurs
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gunners emerged with three points and local bragging rights after a 4-2 win at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal apiece for Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira settled the match in favour of Unai Emery’s side.
Here’s what they players had to say about the victory, their performance and the atmosphere in their post-match tweets.
I never ever seen the like this !! It was AMAZING.. really.. thanks All the fans! North London is RED pic.twitter.com/reSOkVuYjv
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) December 2, 2018
I love tap ins but come on put some RESPEK on my name #NorthLondonIsRed #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/pAxsVoIADn
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 2, 2018
#Arsenal #Tottenham #Derby #PremierLeague #ComeOnGunners#LT11 ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/h04nNpgxuw
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) December 2, 2018
K.I.N.G.S of North London #NLD #COYG #gibgäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/qWFyTOKC5W
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) December 2, 2018
When @seadk6 pulls out the Emirates corner flag then you know something big has happened. Proud of the whole team. North London is red! #YaGunnersYa #Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/ZEHXHevQ0X
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 2, 2018
UNBELIEVABLE TURNAROUND! North London stays RED and we continue our run! #19games #WhatAGame #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/7eWHNjvcxJ
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 2, 2018
Amazing 4-2 in the derby! What a great team
Come on, Arsenal #wearethearsenal #coyg #yagunnersya @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/MUmraLgluJ
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) December 2, 2018
Loading failed…. Your opponent left the match #COYG pic.twitter.com/jyRebcjNgh
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 2, 2018
Me right now.. #COYG pic.twitter.com/36kVNVEG5y
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) December 2, 2018
North London’s Red pic.twitter.com/aZXjFoOzNP
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 2, 2018
Always North London is red @Arsenal
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) December 2, 2018