Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate beating Spurs

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners emerged with three points and local bragging rights after a 4-2 win at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal apiece for Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira settled the match in favour of Unai Emery’s side.

Here’s what they players had to say about the victory, their performance and the atmosphere in their post-match tweets.

I never ever seen the like this !! It was AMAZING.. really.. thanks All the fans! North London is RED pic.twitter.com/reSOkVuYjv — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) December 2, 2018

I love tap ins but come on put some RESPEK on my name #NorthLondonIsRed #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/pAxsVoIADn — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 2, 2018

When @seadk6 pulls out the Emirates corner flag then you know something big has happened. Proud of the whole team. North London is red! #YaGunnersYa #Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/ZEHXHevQ0X — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 2, 2018

Loading failed…. Your opponent left the match #COYG pic.twitter.com/jyRebcjNgh — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 2, 2018