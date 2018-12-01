Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 0-3 win at Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal coasted to a 0-3 victory over Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in Kiev this evening.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Willock saw an inexperienced Gunners side cruise to victory and ensure they progress to the Europa League knockout rounds as group winners.

After the final whistle, some of the players involved took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what the had to say about their efforts.

Well done boys, solid performance 👊🏼 #60 pic.twitter.com/r0kHl08gCd — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 29, 2018

Nice 3:0 win against Vorskla in Kiew and top spot secured in our Europa League group. I am very proud of the strong performance of this young team! Now let's focus on the derby on Sunday! Come on Arsenal 💪🏻 🔴#WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/NfsLU36Fyt — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) November 29, 2018

Great game tonight in tough conditions! Clean sheet , top of the group and all these boys with top performances and debuts! Well done to everyone! And biggest thank you goes to the .@Arsenal fans for supporting us after the difficulties with change of the venue! #COYG https://t.co/LFt0UlpMcR — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) November 29, 2018

Happy to round off my first start in the @europaleague with a strong away win. Great performance from the team. Congrats to all the boys on their debuts! 💪🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/r9C1mboM56 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) November 29, 2018