Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 2-2 draw at Man Utd

Arsenal’s players have been giving their thoughts on last night’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s twice took the lead at Old Trafford, but were twice pegged back by their hosts.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners the lead in the first-half, but Anthony Martial equalised. A Marcos Rojo own goal reinstated Arsenal’s advantage midway through the second half, but Jesse Lingard scored 13 seconds after the restart.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts.