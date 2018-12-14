Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Qarabag

Arsenal rounded off their Europa League group with a 1-0 win over Azerbaijani side Qarabag at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Gunners’ place in the knockout stages was already assured, so coach Unai Emery was able to rotate his squad and give playing time to Laurent Koscielny and Mesut Ozil as they returned from injuries.

Here’s what Koscielny and Ozil had to say about their comebacks, and what their team-mates had to say about the game.

Simply a good feeling 🙌🏼 Back on the pitch & back with a win 💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #UEL pic.twitter.com/C0fX34BKop — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 13, 2018

22 games unbeaten 👍

Great to see @6_LKOSCIELNY back

Clean sheet👍

Thanks for your support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6thpghKPc5 — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) December 13, 2018