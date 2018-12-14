Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Qarabag
Arsenal rounded off their Europa League group with a 1-0 win over Azerbaijani side Qarabag at the Emirates Stadium last night.
The Gunners’ place in the knockout stages was already assured, so coach Unai Emery was able to rotate his squad and give playing time to Laurent Koscielny and Mesut Ozil as they returned from injuries.
Here’s what Koscielny and Ozil had to say about their comebacks, and what their team-mates had to say about the game.
Un sourire qui en dit long. @MatteoGuendouzi @LacazetteAlex @Arsenal 😃 pic.twitter.com/OrmoXjrz8Y
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) December 14, 2018
Simply a good feeling 🙌🏼 Back on the pitch & back with a win 💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #UEL pic.twitter.com/C0fX34BKop
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 13, 2018
22 games unbeaten 👍
Great to see @6_LKOSCIELNY back
Clean sheet👍
Thanks for your support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6thpghKPc5
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) December 13, 2018
Nice 1:0 win over Qarabag on our last group game at home! Well done 👍🏻 #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/E9FA7C95On
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) December 13, 2018
Huge congratulations to .@6_LKOSCIELNY for his return to the pitch . It’s been a long journey and big effort to make it happen . Well done !!! https://t.co/H6uDw5liSr
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) December 13, 2018