Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beat Bournemouth
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their 1-0 win over Bournemouth in last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals after Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to their win against the Cherries, celebrate reaching the semi-finals and look ahead to the Spurs game.
Here’s what they had to say.
To semi-finals!! Ready for the @Carabao_Cup next stage. C’mon Blues!! 💪🏻🔵⏭ / A semifinales!! Listos para la siguiente ronda de la Carabao Cup!! #CHEBOU #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/VukXypGyq1
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) December 19, 2018
Off to the semifinals! What an amazing night among my teammates. Thank you for all the support! C’mon Chelsea!!! pic.twitter.com/dVbiITvAvb
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) December 20, 2018
We had to fight until the end but we are through! Well done boys!💪 #KTBFFH 💙 pic.twitter.com/H04nrSaO2c
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 20, 2018
One more step. We’ve reached the semi-finals. Come on @chelseafc 👊🏼👊🏼
Pauso bat gehiago. Final erdietan gaude.👊🏼
Un paso más. Estamos en semifinales. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/NpbucxINdl
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) December 19, 2018
On to the semi final! 👏🏾🔥 Bring on Spurs! 💪🏾 #CFC pic.twitter.com/1uU9bujO6x
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) December 19, 2018
Hard fought victory 👊🏾➡ Through to the League Cup Semi Finals! #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/xzWQV5SEAd
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 19, 2018
It took us a while but we got there ⚽! Well deserved place in the @Carabao_Cup semi-finals!!! Let's go #Blues #CHEBOU @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/oaBTeJhj3q
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) December 19, 2018