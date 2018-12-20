Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beat Bournemouth

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their 1-0 win over Bournemouth in last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals after Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to their win against the Cherries, celebrate reaching the semi-finals and look ahead to the Spurs game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Off to the semifinals! What an amazing night among my teammates. Thank you for all the support! C’mon Chelsea!!! pic.twitter.com/dVbiITvAvb — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) December 20, 2018

We had to fight until the end but we are through! Well done boys!💪 #KTBFFH 💙 pic.twitter.com/H04nrSaO2c — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 20, 2018

One more step. We’ve reached the semi-finals. Come on @chelseafc 👊🏼👊🏼 Pauso bat gehiago. Final erdietan gaude.👊🏼 Un paso más. Estamos en semifinales. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/NpbucxINdl — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) December 19, 2018