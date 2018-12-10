Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man City

Chelsea inflicted a first defeat of the season on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Maurizio Sarri’s side became the first team to get the better of Pep Guardiola’s champions in the 2018/19 campaign, with goals from N’Golo Kante and David Luiz earning a 2-0 win and three points for the Blues.

Since the final whistle, Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to their victory. Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

Glória a Deus sempre!!

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on