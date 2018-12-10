Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man City

Chelsea inflicted a first defeat of the season on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Maurizio Sarri’s side became the first team to get the better of Pep Guardiola’s champions in the 2018/19 campaign, with goals from N’Golo Kante and David Luiz earning a 2-0 win and three points for the Blues.

Since the final whistle, Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to their victory. Here’s what they had to say.

+3⃣ Important step ahead in the @premierleague ! Thanks to our fans for the fantastic atmosphere at The Bridge. Come on @ChelseaFC ! / Importante paso al frente en la Premier! Gracias afición por un ambiente fantástico en Stamford Bridge #CFC #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/GjpSwmzF6j — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) December 8, 2018

Passion – Dedication – Fighting Spirit

… the team was on fire tonight

Massive home win with a clean sheet #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHEMCI @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/RiwJEhq09y — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 8, 2018

A L W A Y S B E L I E V E #Hustle pic.twitter.com/U18xKjud5P — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 9, 2018

Top performance and a big result today. Fans were class always! #CFC pic.twitter.com/MoflMjabBo — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) December 9, 2018