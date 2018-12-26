Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Boxing Day win over Watford
Chelsea secured a 1-2 win at Watford in their Boxing Day fixture.
Two goals from Eden Hazard gave the Blues all three points.
The Belgian opened the scoring after rounding Hornets keeper Ben Foster in first-half injury time, but Roberto Pereyra equalised before the break.
Hazard restored the lead for Maurizio Sarri’s side in the 55th minute with what proved to be winning goal from the penalty spot.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.
A great day! #chelseafc ⚽️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zG9e2nDf8U
— Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) December 26, 2018
3 points! Well done guys! ⚽️ #comeonchelsea #boxingday #threepoints #premierleague #CFC #W22 pic.twitter.com/JHKcnq2aEa
— Willian (@willianborges88) December 26, 2018
Boxing Day + 3 points = ⚽ #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #MerryChristmas @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/H8i8lOYsXT
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 26, 2018
Well done boys! The march forward continues! C’mon Blues!!! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/UxjGeO7jtL
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) December 26, 2018
Back to winning ways! Well done boys! On to the next one now! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/TD6hXMTvpi
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 26, 2018
Congratulations to this wonderful player @hazardeden10 for reaching 100 goals with @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/XkLQUKixxe
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 26, 2018
Well done mon ami! @hazardeden10 #101 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/Bm8BxZScme
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 26, 2018
It was a game! @ChelseaFC #WATCHE pic.twitter.com/42AWojj1KJ
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) December 26, 2018