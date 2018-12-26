Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Boxing Day win over Watford

Chelsea secured a 1-2 win at Watford in their Boxing Day fixture.

Two goals from Eden Hazard gave the Blues all three points.

The Belgian opened the scoring after rounding Hornets keeper Ben Foster in first-half injury time, but Roberto Pereyra equalised before the break.

Hazard restored the lead for Maurizio Sarri’s side in the 55th minute with what proved to be winning goal from the penalty spot.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.

Back to winning ways! Well done boys! On to the next one now! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/TD6hXMTvpi — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 26, 2018