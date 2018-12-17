Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate beating Man Utd

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their 3-1 win over fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a late double from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri.

Understandably, the Switzerland international was the toast of several of his team-mates when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about Shaqiri’s efforts and their victory over United.

View this post on Instagram

Brudiiiii⚽️⚽️ Big @shaqirixherdan Great Win Lads 💪🏼 #YnwA

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

View this post on Instagram

✌️💪

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

View this post on Instagram

🔴🔴🔴🔥🔥

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on