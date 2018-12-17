Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate beating Man Utd

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their 3-1 win over fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a late double from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri.

Understandably, the Switzerland international was the toast of several of his team-mates when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about Shaqiri’s efforts and their victory over United.

What a player😍! Lekkerrr man 🔥🔥🔥 — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 16, 2018

Shaq attack 🚀💪🏼 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 16, 2018