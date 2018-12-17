Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate beating Man Utd
Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their 3-1 win over fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a late double from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri.
Understandably, the Switzerland international was the toast of several of his team-mates when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about Shaqiri’s efforts and their victory over United.
😍🔥❤️ #XS23 #LFC #weareliverpool @LFC pic.twitter.com/h1wuYzWrK9
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 16, 2018
What a player😍! Lekkerrr man 🔥🔥🔥
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 16, 2018
Shaq attack 🚀💪🏼
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 16, 2018
Amazing win, boys. Such a great performance. Let's keep doing it! 👏🏾⚽️ #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/93slrfskQg
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 16, 2018
Amazing afternoon at home💪🏾 FANS WERE UNREAL!! YNWA❤🔴 pic.twitter.com/8S7FQ802Bp
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 16, 2018
Get in ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #YNWA https://t.co/r2cbWo8Pg6
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 16, 2018
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 17, 2018
His chips don't lie! @XS_11official 💪🏼 Up The Reds! 🔴👏🏼 #LFC pic.twitter.com/CcQwyrzJXD
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 16, 2018