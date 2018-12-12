Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate reaching Champions League last-16
Liverpool are through to the Champions League knockout rounds after a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield last night.
Mo Salah’s first-half goal and goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s late heroics secured the victory Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to reach the last-16.
After the final whistle, the Reds’ players took to social media to react to their win on the night and their progress to the next stage of the competition.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Flying. Job done #allezallezallez pic.twitter.com/L84tJhH6Oz
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 11, 2018
Throught to the next round! Last 16 #UCL #AllezAllezAllez pic.twitter.com/u5IqZf8Vx1
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 11, 2018
Legend!
We keep moving on… #UCL pic.twitter.com/xUAsLfxiKq
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 11, 2018
Into the next round @ChampionsLeague! Obrigado @Alissonbecker pic.twitter.com/KT1NPq6HsP
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 11, 2018