Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Everton

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to their last-gasp Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Today’s game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until substitute Divock Origi popped up with a last-minute winner for the Reds.

His late goal also ensured Liverpool closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to two points.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about securing the local bragging rights and their out-of-favour Belgian colleague becoming the unexpected hero of the piece.

Liverpool is RED! 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nl43Epz4pJ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 2, 2018

Great win today, lads. Very happy with the story of my first derby. Come on, reds! 🔴🔥#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8RUrsHwmjc — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 2, 2018

Play for the badge on the front, not the name on the back! The city is red 🔴❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5UgvgSGqf3 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 2, 2018

The city is red baby!!! Get in there!! Big win for us. Absolutely buzzing for my bro @DivockOrigi God Is Good! 🙌🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QxycWM7rSv — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 2, 2018