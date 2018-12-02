Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Everton
Liverpool’s players have been reacting to their last-gasp Merseyside derby win over Everton.
Today’s game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until substitute Divock Origi popped up with a last-minute winner for the Reds.
His late goal also ensured Liverpool closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to two points.
Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about securing the local bragging rights and their out-of-favour Belgian colleague becoming the unexpected hero of the piece.
Liverpool is RED! 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nl43Epz4pJ
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 2, 2018
Great win today, lads. Very happy with the story of my first derby. Come on, reds! 🔴🔥#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8RUrsHwmjc
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 2, 2018
GET INNNN! WHAT A FEELING ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/nhuGtx3sYI
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 2, 2018
The City is Red! 💪🏼🔴🔴Well done boys we believed till the end! Amazing atmosphere today at Anfield!😍🔴 #XS23 #YNWA #LFC @LFC pic.twitter.com/5wKWV26BUo
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 2, 2018
Nice way to win it 😃⚽️🔴 #derbyday #YNWA https://t.co/NpvNl2jr6Y
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 2, 2018
Play for the badge on the front, not the name on the back! The city is red 🔴❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5UgvgSGqf3
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 2, 2018
Liverpool is red🔴🔴❤️ #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pJJTInCkdt
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) December 2, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSSS🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 @DivockOrigi 🔥🔥 LIVERPOOL IS RED pic.twitter.com/ivo3tm9xLH
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 2, 2018
The city is red baby!!! Get in there!! Big win for us. Absolutely buzzing for my bro @DivockOrigi God Is Good! 🙌🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QxycWM7rSv
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 2, 2018
When Divock pops up pic.twitter.com/6K0ALufc4w
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 2, 2018