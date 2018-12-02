Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Everton

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to their last-gasp Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Today’s game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until substitute Divock Origi popped up with a last-minute winner for the Reds.

His late goal also ensured Liverpool closed the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City back down to two points.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say about securing the local bragging rights and their out-of-favour Belgian colleague becoming the unexpected hero of the piece.