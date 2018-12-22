Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves

Liverpool ensured they will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas with a 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah in the first-half and Virgil van Dijk in the second-half secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their reaction to beating Wolves.

Here’s what the players, including both goalscorers, had to say about their efforts.

Well done Boys 💪🏼 #YnwA

Big 3 points! Well done boys! #YNWA

