Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves
Liverpool ensured they will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas with a 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.
Goals from Mohamed Salah in the first-half and Virgil van Dijk in the second-half secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their reaction to beating Wolves.
Here’s what the players, including both goalscorers, had to say about their efforts.
Another big win and a clean sheet! The boys were brilliant 💪🏾 Great feeling scoring my first PL goal for @LFC too, see you on Boxing Day! 🎅🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/0j93TWX2FZ
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 22, 2018
⚽️🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/3yqBHqQ4Ya
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 22, 2018
Great win this night at Wolverhampton!! +3points #cleansheet pic.twitter.com/JD4A84KsYB
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) December 22, 2018
One more win! Let's keep it going, boys! pic.twitter.com/8g6YTKHE2q
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 21, 2018
I'm dreaming of a Red Christmas 🔴🔝#wetterthananotterspocket#christmasnumberone#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3o4mO4RjJd
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 21, 2018
Get in boys!! Top of the league for Christmas 🔴🎅🏾 #YMWA pic.twitter.com/qvRzHq1YLx
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 21, 2018
These two 👌🏼👌🏼⚽⚽ Enjoy your Christmas weekend, Reds! 🎄🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/h2azto90QL
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 21, 2018