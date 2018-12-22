Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves

Liverpool ensured they will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas with a 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah in the first-half and Virgil van Dijk in the second-half secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to give their reaction to beating Wolves.

Here’s what the players, including both goalscorers, had to say about their efforts.

Another big win and a clean sheet! The boys were brilliant 💪🏾 Great feeling scoring my first PL goal for @LFC too, see you on Boxing Day! 🎅🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/0j93TWX2FZ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 22, 2018

One more win! Let's keep it going, boys! pic.twitter.com/8g6YTKHE2q — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 21, 2018