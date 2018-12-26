Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Newcastle
Liverpool have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after their Boxing Day win over Newcastle United at Anfield this afternoon.
The Reds’ 4-0 victory over the Magpies – coupled with Manchester City’s shock defeat to Leicester City – saw them open up a comfortable cushion over their rivals.
Goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable win.
Here’s what their players had to say about the game.
3 points and good Team Performance ⚽️ #XS23 #LFC #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/aKxYQvZWlH
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 26, 2018
Very happy for this win. First goal wearing this jersey. Glad to be living this moment. To God all the honor and glory! #LFC pic.twitter.com/Tjx1i9qtLz
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 26, 2018
Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/9cux6qGhta
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 26, 2018
♪ Ba da ba ba bah, I'm Lovren it ♪ pic.twitter.com/wLesGx93Bx
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 26, 2018
Always a pleasure to meet them @FlemishReds4LFC! Our victories are their victories Thanks for always giving me your support, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/CSSbEg9Tek
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 26, 2018
Another good team performance #threemorepoints #YNWA https://t.co/Lg7rn5sFPh
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 26, 2018