Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Newcastle

Liverpool have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after their Boxing Day win over Newcastle United at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds’ 4-0 victory over the Magpies – coupled with Manchester City’s shock defeat to Leicester City – saw them open up a comfortable cushion over their rivals.

Goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable win.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.

Very happy for this win. First goal wearing this jersey. Glad to be living this moment. To God all the honor and glory! #LFC pic.twitter.com/Tjx1i9qtLz — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 26, 2018

♪ Ba da ba ba bah, I'm Lovren it ♪ pic.twitter.com/wLesGx93Bx — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 26, 2018