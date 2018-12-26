Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Boxing Day win over Newcastle

Liverpool have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after their Boxing Day win over Newcastle United at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds’ 4-0 victory over the Magpies – coupled with Manchester City’s shock defeat to Leicester City – saw them open up a comfortable cushion over their rivals.

Goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable win.

Here’s what their players had to say about the game.

