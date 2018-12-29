Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Arsenal

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table in style this evening by thrashing Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds fell behind to the Gunners, but fought back to record a comfortable 5-1 win over Unai Emery’s side. Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also on the scoresheet.

That result, coupled with Spurs’ defeat to Wolves, means Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently nine points clear.

After the final whistle, their players took to social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.