Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Arsenal
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table in style this evening by thrashing Arsenal at Anfield.
The Reds fell behind to the Gunners, but fought back to record a comfortable 5-1 win over Unai Emery’s side. Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also on the scoresheet.
That result, coupled with Spurs’ defeat to Wolves, means Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently nine points clear.
After the final whistle, their players took to social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
One more important win. We're on our way! Congrats, lads! Specially to my bro Firmino ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/o5UzRPlFPq
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 29, 2018
What a win! well done boys #weareliverpool #YNWA #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/84UJhDTsx5
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 29, 2018
We are Liverpool #YNWA pic.twitter.com/dvu5iRjdc3
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 29, 2018
Some early #NYE fireworks courtesy of Bobby Firmino! #happynewyear #topoftheleague pic.twitter.com/2TTm9NEn7c
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 29, 2018
Our Brazilians doing some outrageous things today ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #happynewyearbobby #alisfrozenropediag https://t.co/a6KOp5trLE
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 29, 2018