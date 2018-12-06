Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Red Devils twice came from behind to secure a point against the Gunners at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Goals from birthday boy Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard ensured Jose Mourinho’s side didn’t suffer a home defeat.

Here’s what some of the players had to say about the match. Among them was Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot, who made his full Premier League debut.

