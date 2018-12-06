Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Red Devils twice came from behind to secure a point against the Gunners at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Goals from birthday boy Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard ensured Jose Mourinho’s side didn’t suffer a home defeat.

Here’s what some of the players had to say about the match. Among them was Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot, who made his full Premier League debut.

Disappointing night as I felt we were the better team. Thanks again for the excellent support! 🙏🏼 #GGMU pic.twitter.com/YSsJ3iotRt — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 5, 2018