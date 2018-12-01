Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 2-2 draw at Southampton

Manchester United’s players have been giving their reaction to this evening’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Red Devils fell 2-0 behind at St Mary’s. They fought back to level the game through Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera.

All four goals were scored in the first-half, but United were unable to find a winner.

With that in mind, there was a sense of disappointment over the result when their players posted on social media after the final whistle.

Here’s what they had to say.

Good reaction but not enough to win it, a new opportunity on Wednesday 🔴 pic.twitter.com/c24kXpEnN0 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 1, 2018

Amazing support one more time 👏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/OXt1A2AePG — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 1, 2018