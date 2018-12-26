Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Boxing Day win over Huddersfield

Manchester United made it two wins from two games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a Boxing Day victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Red Devils recorded a 3-1 win over the Terriers in Solskjaer’s first game at Old Trafford since taking charge.

Nemanja Matic’s first Premier League goal of the season and a Paul Pogba brace secured the points for United.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their Boxing Day win.

So happy for 3 points and 2 goals at home with our supporters and family there. Have great blessed holidays everyone, loads of love @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/R8gVwIxOzP — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 26, 2018

Boxing Day + Old Trafford + Win= Perfect Day #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BUaqlfNTus — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 26, 2018

Three more points on Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/uCXUUm0eRs — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 26, 2018

When you post something by accident on insta pic.twitter.com/7UFfKaGsZ7 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 26, 2018

Another 3pts and a strong performance #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Mh8OUvFQOY — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 26, 2018

Gotta love 3 points at OT on Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/LiiaobOrH1 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 26, 2018

Special Christmas for me! Great performance always an honour to play for this special club ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/olmcuMIpDz — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) December 26, 2018