Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Boxing Day win over Huddersfield

Manchester United made it two wins from two games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a Boxing Day victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Red Devils recorded a 3-1 win over the Terriers in Solskjaer’s first game at Old Trafford since taking charge.

Nemanja Matic’s first Premier League goal of the season and a Paul Pogba brace secured the points for United.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their Boxing Day win.