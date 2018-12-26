Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Boxing Day win over Huddersfield
Manchester United made it two wins from two games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a Boxing Day victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.
The Red Devils recorded a 3-1 win over the Terriers in Solskjaer’s first game at Old Trafford since taking charge.
Nemanja Matic’s first Premier League goal of the season and a Paul Pogba brace secured the points for United.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their Boxing Day win.
So happy for 3 points and 2 goals at home with our supporters and family there. Have great blessed holidays everyone, loads of love @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/R8gVwIxOzP
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 26, 2018
Boxing Day + Old Trafford + Win= Perfect Day #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BUaqlfNTus
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 26, 2018
Three more points on Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/uCXUUm0eRs
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 26, 2018
When you post something by accident on insta pic.twitter.com/7UFfKaGsZ7
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 26, 2018
Perfect late Christmas present for all @ManUtd fans around the world #BoxingDay #mufc @premierleague pic.twitter.com/Juuth9npbs
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) December 26, 2018
Another 3pts and a strong performance #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Mh8OUvFQOY
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 26, 2018
Gotta love 3 points at OT on Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/LiiaobOrH1
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 26, 2018
Special Christmas for me! Great performance always an honour to play for this special club ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/olmcuMIpDz
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) December 26, 2018
Back at Old Trafford with another win! pic.twitter.com/fjVSPp2C8N
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 26, 2018
Another win ⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NFtQ1IW5BI
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2018