Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to thrashing Cardiff

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their 1-5 win at Cardiff City in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard (two) got their Norwegian boss off to the perfect start in this visit to his former club.

The players looked to have immediately settled under Solskjaer, with left-back Luke Shaw even joking that the new gaffer had taken his place in a celebration routine.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts in south Wales.

U N I T E D pic.twitter.com/6Nx4G0Ey56 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 22, 2018

Victory before Christmas ✅

Travelling fans

Enjoy Christmas pic.twitter.com/k6aTc7QCep — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 22, 2018