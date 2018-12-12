Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate reaching Champions League last-16 after Barcelona draw

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Champions League last-16 with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona last night.

Substitute Lucas Moura grabbed a late equaliser at Camp Nou. That, coupled with PSV Eindhoven’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan, saw Spurs progress to the knockout rounds at Inter’s expense.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the result and progressing to the next stage of the competition. Here’s what they had to say.

What a performance from the lads. Did more than enough to win the game but going through was the aim so job done! Bring on the draw. #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/V7Ew8OyLa3 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2018

Through to the last 16 ! Come on you spurs 💪💪💪💪 A octavos de #ChampionsLeague ! VAMOOOOOOO 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/mIWYXoc9jM — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 11, 2018

So much to learn from that game! What a team performance, buzzing to be through to the last 16 💙⚽️ #COYS #ILoveThisTeam #UCL pic.twitter.com/LV8ZD5lbim — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) December 11, 2018