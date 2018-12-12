Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate reaching Champions League last-16 after Barcelona draw

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Champions League last-16 with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona last night.

Substitute Lucas Moura grabbed a late equaliser at Camp Nou. That, coupled with PSV Eindhoven’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan, saw Spurs progress to the knockout rounds at Inter’s expense.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the result and progressing to the next stage of the competition. Here’s what they had to say.