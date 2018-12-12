Tweets and Photos: Spurs players celebrate reaching Champions League last-16 after Barcelona draw
Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Champions League last-16 with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona last night.
Substitute Lucas Moura grabbed a late equaliser at Camp Nou. That, coupled with PSV Eindhoven’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan, saw Spurs progress to the knockout rounds at Inter’s expense.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the result and progressing to the next stage of the competition. Here’s what they had to say.
What a performance from the lads. Did more than enough to win the game but going through was the aim so job done! Bring on the draw. #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/V7Ew8OyLa3
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2018
Into the last 16! 💪🏻😄 So proud of the team! Come On You Spurs! #THFC #UCL #APorLosOctavosDeFinal pic.twitter.com/G3W85M3iq9
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) December 12, 2018
Through to the last 16 ! Come on you spurs 💪💪💪💪
A octavos de #ChampionsLeague ! VAMOOOOOOO 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/mIWYXoc9jM
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) December 11, 2018
So much to learn from that game! What a team performance, buzzing to be through to the last 16 💙⚽️ #COYS #ILoveThisTeam #UCL pic.twitter.com/LV8ZD5lbim
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KyleLPeters) December 11, 2018
Jobe done 🙌🏿
See you to the next round 🔥#UCL #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/nxBGYqeXaR
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 11, 2018
What a night. Champions League at the lane in 2019! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/wNWPetbUID
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 11, 2018
The next round 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/QchboC76aU
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) December 11, 2018
Next round!! 💪🏼💪🏼 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/PsUpueVZgM
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 11, 2018
Into the @ChampionsLeague last 16!! A los octavos de la @LigadeCampeones, vamos equipo!! 💪 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/Q221FLkCek
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 11, 2018
Incredible boys. Well done. #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/HSZVyAIZA6
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 11, 2018
Last 16 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#coys @ChampionsLeague
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) December 11, 2018
COME ON!!💙💙
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) December 11, 2018