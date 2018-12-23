Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 2-6 win at Everton
Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to record a 2-6 win over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.
Goals from Heung-min Son (two), Dele Alli, Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen saw Spurs move to within two points of second-place Manchester City and six of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table.
After the final whistle, some of the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reactions to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Merrrrryyy Christmassss. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/dDIe8v3IKs
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2018
😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/saf5TSDHuO
— Dele (@dele_official) December 23, 2018
Superb away win! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Merry Christmas, Spurs 🎄 #COYS pic.twitter.com/9NXk8FnfFN
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 23, 2018
Amazing performance from all the team today 🔥🔥
Can't dream better feeling for my 💯 appearances for @SpursOfficial 👊🏿
Thanks for your support #COYS #MS17 #100th pic.twitter.com/4Y8c9X0ZrC
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 23, 2018
Boys on fire today 🔥 Merry Christmas everyone #COYS pic.twitter.com/2bvDaYY2Fp
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) December 23, 2018
Well done, lads! 👏 #COYS https://t.co/UYj5XBKKCH
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 23, 2018