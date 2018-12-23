Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 2-6 win at Everton

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to record a 2-6 win over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Goals from Heung-min Son (two), Dele Alli, Harry Kane (two) and Christian Eriksen saw Spurs move to within two points of second-place Manchester City and six of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table.

After the final whistle, some of the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reactions to the match. Here’s what they had to say.