Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur continued to get their season back on track after the north London derby defeat to Arsenal by beating Leicester City on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won both matches since losing at the Emirates Stadium, which keeps them third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli secured victory over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game on social media.