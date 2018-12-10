Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Leicester
Tottenham Hotspur continued to get their season back on track after the north London derby defeat to Arsenal by beating Leicester City on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won both matches since losing at the Emirates Stadium, which keeps them third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Liverpool.
Goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli secured victory over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game on social media.
Have a good Saturday evening 👍🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/0WOEdVaXCj
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 8, 2018
Good mood tonight with the boys 🙌🏿 Another great performance from the team ! 🔥 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/9Q2pwPedao
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 8, 2018
Lads were superb tonight. Big win on the road. Now to the Nou Camp. 👍 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/C6y0m7BuqJ
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 8, 2018
➕3️⃣👊 #COYS pic.twitter.com/8VXuJGN8uf
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 8, 2018
Good team performance! +3 points & a clean sheet!! 💪🏼⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/qv2HDH4mBk
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 8, 2018