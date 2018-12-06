Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal by beating Southampton last night.

Spurs recorded a 3-1 victory over manager Mauricio Pochettino’s former club at Wembley in their first outing since the derby loss.

Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son secured a comfortable win for Pochettino’s side.

The importance of getting back on track after the defeat to Arsenal was a common theme when Spurs players posted on social media after the Southampton game.

Here’s what they had to say.