Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal by beating Southampton last night.
Spurs recorded a 3-1 victory over manager Mauricio Pochettino’s former club at Wembley in their first outing since the derby loss.
Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son secured a comfortable win for Pochettino’s side.
The importance of getting back on track after the defeat to Arsenal was a common theme when Spurs players posted on social media after the Southampton game.
Here’s what they had to say.
Great response after the weekend. Exactly what we needed. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/PeNr6YJAB6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 5, 2018
Important win! We move on 💪🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/2Rx2rKlZYA
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 5, 2018
Strong performance from the boys last night and a good way to bounce back #COYS pic.twitter.com/hw4mwGkxNc
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 6, 2018
