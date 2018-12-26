Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur moved second in the Premier League table with a 5-0 win over Bournemouth in their Boxing Day game.

Christian Eriksen, Heung-min Son (two), Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Spurs a comfortable victory over the Cherries at Wembley this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now scored 11 goals in four days following their 2-6 win at Everton before Christmas.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.