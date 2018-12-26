Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur moved second in the Premier League table with a 5-0 win over Bournemouth in their Boxing Day game.

Christian Eriksen, Heung-min Son (two), Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Spurs a comfortable victory over the Cherries at Wembley this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now scored 11 goals in four days following their 2-6 win at Everton before Christmas.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Absolutely buzzing with 3 assists and a win on Boxing Day! Also happy to get MOTM! Thank you for the amazing support as always 🎁💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/g0SWXOhkLq — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) December 26, 2018