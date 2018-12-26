Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Boxing Day win over Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur moved second in the Premier League table with a 5-0 win over Bournemouth in their Boxing Day game.
Christian Eriksen, Heung-min Son (two), Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Spurs a comfortable victory over the Cherries at Wembley this afternoon.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now scored 11 goals in four days following their 2-6 win at Everton before Christmas.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
We'll have to have turkey before every game… 😂 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/VgVxZ4DpMc
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2018
Absolutely buzzing with 3 assists and a win on Boxing Day! Also happy to get MOTM! Thank you for the amazing support as always 🎁💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/g0SWXOhkLq
— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) December 26, 2018
Ho ho ho, five zerooo 😀🎅🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/fZc5VApqkR
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 26, 2018
Let's go for the #BoxingDay ! 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/2wWwYn0wiV
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 26, 2018
Another big performance from the team 🔥🔥🔥
Thanks for your support today 🎄👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 #BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/wRDpbo9xEg
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 26, 2018
¡Vamooos! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ +3️⃣
Happy birthday, Hugo! 👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tJH3F6VmVR
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 26, 2018
Class once again boys 👏🏼 #COYS
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 26, 2018