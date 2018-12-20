Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to derby victory over Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to their Carabao Cup quarter-final win over rivals Arsenal.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side got revenge from their derby defeat in the Premier League earlier this month with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium last night and were understandably jubilant about last night’s result.
Attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who scored the second goal, shared a photo of himself gesturing the scoreline after being hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.
Here’s what the Spurs stars had to say about their efforts.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/hq9MaK5Fse
— Dele (@dele_official) December 19, 2018
Brilliant win. Love seeing those reactions in the away end. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/31NwJnZNoa
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 19, 2018
The @Carabao_Cup semi-finals? That way #derbywinners #NorthLondonDerby #COYS pic.twitter.com/fiSstfUURl
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 19, 2018
Great performance, team. COME ON YOU SPURS ⚪️ ¡Gran partido, equipo! ¡VAMOS! #COYS #CarabaoCup #Semifinals pic.twitter.com/joJVyBznUA
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) December 19, 2018
This one is for our fans
Let's go to the semi finals ! #COYS #MS17 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/f1JfMj1ehb
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 19, 2018
Great performance boys. Well played! Also very happy to extend my contract at the club too #COYS pic.twitter.com/AuEBkcGbfk
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 19, 2018