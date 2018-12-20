Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to derby victory over Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to their Carabao Cup quarter-final win over rivals Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side got revenge from their derby defeat in the Premier League earlier this month with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium last night and were understandably jubilant about last night’s result.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who scored the second goal, shared a photo of himself gesturing the scoreline after being hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Here’s what the Spurs stars had to say about their efforts.