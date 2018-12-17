Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players on their late win over Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their week in perfect style with victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Spurs appeared to be heading for a disappointing goalless draw against the Clarets in the wake of securing qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds at Barcelona in midweek.

But Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen popped up with an injury-time winner to secure all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their dramatic victory.

I hope it was worth the wait! #coys #3points #ce23

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on