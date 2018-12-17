Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players on their late win over Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their week in perfect style with victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday evening.
Spurs appeared to be heading for a disappointing goalless draw against the Clarets in the wake of securing qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds at Barcelona in midweek.
But Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen popped up with an injury-time winner to secure all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their dramatic victory.
Got there in the end! Perseverance the key today, never gave up. Well done to Skippy on his full @premierleague debut. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/GBQtgckUMl
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 15, 2018
Victory in the last minutes ! 🔥
Good JOB @ChrisEriksen8 😉😝 Thanks for your support #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/zPRKKScmj1
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) December 15, 2018
Tough game today but well done to the lads, kept going and got the win. Congrats to Skippy on his full debut #COYS pic.twitter.com/ob443UMJMO
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 15, 2018
Perfect week 👍🏼⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/84CJBVxBAf
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 15, 2018
3 points ✅ #COYS pic.twitter.com/RBHSjn1xgm
— Dele (@dele_official) December 15, 2018
Crucial win in the last minutes! 💪🏻 #COYS #THFC #TOTBUR pic.twitter.com/KCu9NEEyjS
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) December 15, 2018