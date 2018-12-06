Unai Emery suggests Matteo Guendouzi should get his hair cut

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has urged midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to get his hair cut before this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town.

The French starlet had his long, curly locks yanked by Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini during last night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Fellaini – himself no stranger to long, curly hair before his recent restyle – stopped Guendouzi in his tracks with the unusual tactic.

The Belgium international might have been shown a yellow or even a red card if the incident had been seen, but referee Andre Marriner did not spot the tug on Guendouzi’s barnet.

Gunners boss Emery was not prepared to take aim at the United man for his hair-grabbing antics. Instead, he chose to suggest that Guendouzi should consider following in Fellaini’s footsteps to the barber.

The Spaniard said: “I think the best thing is that he cuts his hair before the next match, then the problem is finished. Just as Fellaini did.

“I have not told him that to his face, though. I respect a lot the players; their hair and their hair colour.”

Guendouzi, aged 19, joined Arsenal from Lorient in the last transfer window.

The France Under-21 international has already clocked up 11 Premier League appearances for his new club.