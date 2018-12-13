Video: 14-year-old Shola Shoretire plays for Man Utd in UEFA Youth League

Shola Shoretire became the youngest ever player to represent Manchester United in an official youth game when he came off the bench against Valencia in yesterday’s UEFA Youth League game.

He also became the youngest ever player to appear in the Uefa Youth League. Shoretire was aged just 14 years and 314 days when he made his bow in the under-19 competition.

Shoretire and his team-mate won the match 2-1 and are through to the knockout stages as group winners.

You can see footage of the teenager coming onto the pitch below.