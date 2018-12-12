Video: Alisson Becker’s stunning save for Liverpool vs Napoli

Liverpool are through to the last-16 of the knockout rounds of the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Napoli last night.

Their victory and progress was due in no small part to goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Brazil international produced a stunning save late on to deny Napoli an equaliser.

Alisson made his crucial save from Arkadiusz Milik in injury time to prevent a goal that would have sent the Reds into the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp branded the save, which you can see in the video below, a lifesaver.