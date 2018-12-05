Video: Anthony Martial equalises for Man Utd vs Arsenal

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial ensured his side went in level at half-time in this evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Frenchman, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday, applied a finish from six yards out after a United free-kick.

Marcos Rojo’s set-piece had been parried wide by Gunners keeper Bernd Leno, but Ander Herrera reacted quickly to get the ball back into the danger area, and Martial did the rest.

