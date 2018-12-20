Video: Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham (highlights and goals)

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 0-2 win over north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side got swift revenge for their derby defeat in the Premier League game earlier this month with victory in another derby.

Goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli secured the win for Spurs. Alli was later hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd.

You can see the goals and highlights in the video below.