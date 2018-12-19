Video: Arsenal training ahead of Spurs game

Arsenal’s players were in action at their London Colney training ground yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Coach Unai Emery and his players were putting in the work ahead of a second north London derby of the month. They will be hoping for a repeat of their 4-2 win over Spurs in the Premier League at the start of December.

You can see footage from the training session in the video below.