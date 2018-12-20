Video: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth highlights
Chelsea are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge last night.
Blues playmaker Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the quarter-final tie six minutes from full-time to set up a clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the last-four.
Hazard’s shot deflected off Charlie Daniels and past Cherries keeper Artur Boruc after a backheeled assist from Pedro.
You can see Hazard’s goal and the other highlights from last night’s game in the video below.