Video: Chelsea train ahead of Vidi game

Chelsea’s players were in action on the training ground at Cobham this morning as they prepare to face Vidi in tomorrow’s Europa League group game.

The Blues are already through to the knockout rounds of the competition and have nothing to lose going into the final group match. They post a perfect record in the tournament so far, including victory over their Hungarian opponents in the reverse fixture.

You can see Maurizio Sarri leading today’s training session in the video footage below.