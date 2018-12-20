Video: Dele Alli hit by a bottle during Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd during last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal.

The England international was on the touchline in front of home supporters at the Emirates Stadium when the bottle hit him in the head.

Alli, who scored the second goal in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over their north London rivals, responded by gesturing the scoreline to the Arsenal supporters. Team-mate Harry Kane stepped in to diffuse the situation at that point.